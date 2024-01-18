Pet Readiness Day (BROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910976" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Veterinary Care Facility hosts Pet Readiness Day on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Pet Readiness Day was an opportunity for pet owners to get basic medical care for their pets without the need for an appointment. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)