    Pet Readiness Day (BROLL)

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Veterinary Care Facility hosts Pet Readiness Day on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Pet Readiness Day was an opportunity for pet owners to get basic medical care for their pets without the need for an appointment. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 01:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910976
    VIRIN: 240116-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092011
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pet Readiness Day (BROLL), by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAG Camp Humphreys
    American Forces Network Pacific
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    USFK INDOPACOM
    U.S. Forces Korea

