49th Mission Support Group celebrates 75 years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910960" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A narrator details the history of the 49th Mission Support Group over the last 75 years at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2024. The 49th MSG has been at the forefront of combat support since it was first activated in 1948 and continues to provide invaluable support overseeing operations, facilities, infrastructure and equipment across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)