    49th Mission Support Group celebrates 75 years

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A narrator details the history of the 49th Mission Support Group over the last 75 years at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2024. The 49th MSG has been at the forefront of combat support since it was first activated in 1948 and continues to provide invaluable support overseeing operations, facilities, infrastructure and equipment across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 17:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910960
    VIRIN: 012324-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_110091802
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    This work, 49th Mission Support Group celebrates 75 years, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mission support group
    history
    75 years
    49th MSG

