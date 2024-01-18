Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am NDW Profile - RP2 Stephen Mostella

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    As we approach Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday weekend, it is important to remember the significance of January 15. In 1994, Congress recognized this day and proclaimed the day as a National Day of Service.

    In this series of the I Am NDW Profile, we talk to the perfect person about January 15 as a day of service. RP2 Stephen Mostella has been actively involved in organizing and coordinating community service projects for the Naval District Washington.

    Thank you, RP2 Mostella for sitting down with us and sharing your unique perspective, on the importance of service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 10:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 910932
    VIRIN: 230123-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110091147
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW Profile - RP2 Stephen Mostella, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Profile
    Naval District Washington
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    I Am NDW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT