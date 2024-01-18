I Am NDW Profile - RP2 Stephen Mostella

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we approach Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday weekend, it is important to remember the significance of January 15. In 1994, Congress recognized this day and proclaimed the day as a National Day of Service.



In this series of the I Am NDW Profile, we talk to the perfect person about January 15 as a day of service. RP2 Stephen Mostella has been actively involved in organizing and coordinating community service projects for the Naval District Washington.



Thank you, RP2 Mostella for sitting down with us and sharing your unique perspective, on the importance of service.