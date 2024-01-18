As we approach Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday weekend, it is important to remember the significance of January 15. In 1994, Congress recognized this day and proclaimed the day as a National Day of Service.
In this series of the I Am NDW Profile, we talk to the perfect person about January 15 as a day of service. RP2 Stephen Mostella has been actively involved in organizing and coordinating community service projects for the Naval District Washington.
Thank you, RP2 Mostella for sitting down with us and sharing your unique perspective, on the importance of service.
01.23.2024
|01.23.2024 10:45
|Series
|910932
|230123-N-VP266-1001
|DOD_110091147
|00:02:20
DC, US
|0
|0
This work, I Am NDW Profile - RP2 Stephen Mostella, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
