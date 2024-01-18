Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATT MV (Types of Sealants) CNATT Unit Jacksonville

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    Micro video summarizes the different types and classes of sealants and their intended uses and application techniques. (U.S. Navy video by Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class James Duffy)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910929
    VIRIN: 240118-N-YF503-1001
    Filename: DOD_110091092
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNATT MV (Types of Sealants) CNATT Unit Jacksonville, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNATT
    microvideos
    CNATT Unit Jacksonville

