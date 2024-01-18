Micro video summarizes the different types and classes of sealants and their intended uses and application techniques. (U.S. Navy video by Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class James Duffy)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910929
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-YF503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110091092
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNATT MV (Types of Sealants) CNATT Unit Jacksonville, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT