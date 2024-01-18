2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show Hype Video V1

This is a hype video for the upcoming air show at Tyndall Air Force Base on May 4–5, 2024. The event is co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and Thunderbirds as well as numerous other civilian air show performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|01.22.2024
|01.23.2024 08:55
|Package
|910926
|240118-F-BE826-1001
|DOD_110090962
|00:00:43
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|2
