Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    II MEF Combat Artists

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael L. Reynolds from Hatboro, PA, a combat artist with II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), draws a battle scene from a display of the battle of Tarawa located at the II MEF and 2d Marine Division headquarters building at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2023. Reynolds drew the art piece to commemorate the heroic actions of Marines who fought in the battle of Tarawa, and the Combat Artists who preserve history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker, Sgt. Josue Marquez, Master Sgt. Daniel Brown and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Izzel Sanchez) (Music and graphics licensed from Adobe Stock and Pond5)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 07:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910923
    VIRIN: 231218-D-AR128-9376
    Filename: DOD_110090901
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Combat Artists, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Tarawa
    2d MAR DIV
    Combat Artist
    DGOV
    Featured Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT