    How to Make a Special Operations Combat Diver

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct combat diver training during a two-week-long pre-dive course, January 10-19, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The course is designed to prepare Special Operations Soldiers for the Combat Diver Qualification Course, one of the most challenging qualification courses in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)

    Music FREE from the YouTube Audio Library.
    "Addict" (Instrumental) by NEFFEX

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910918
    VIRIN: 240119-A-DK710-5482
    Filename: DOD_110090670
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    green berets
    combat diver
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

