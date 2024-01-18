How to Make a Special Operations Combat Diver

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Green Berets assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct combat diver training during a two-week-long pre-dive course, January 10-19, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The course is designed to prepare Special Operations Soldiers for the Combat Diver Qualification Course, one of the most challenging qualification courses in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)



