Green Berets assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct combat diver training during a two-week-long pre-dive course, January 10-19, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The course is designed to prepare Special Operations Soldiers for the Combat Diver Qualification Course, one of the most challenging qualification courses in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)
Music FREE from the YouTube Audio Library.
"Addict" (Instrumental) by NEFFEX
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 22:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910918
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-DK710-5482
|Filename:
|DOD_110090670
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How to Make a Special Operations Combat Diver, by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT