TAG Monthly Message - February 2024

Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, Wisconsin's state command chief, address the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, they talk about one of TAG's priorities: Wisconsin's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program.
There is an upcoming Wisconsin Army National Guard Women's Symposium coming up on March 29th - all are invited, contact your readiness NCO to sign up. May talks about February's monthly observance: Black History. May and state senior leadership ask that each Soldier and Airmen use February drill to discuss how Wisconsin National Guard can strengthen dignity and respect for each and every one of us. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|01.15.2024
|01.22.2024 16:50
|Series
|910897
|240115-Z-PV458-1001
|1001
|DOD_110090243
|00:03:46
|WI, US
|1
|1
