Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues nine from ice floe on Lake Erie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and Station Marblehead respond to a report of ice fishermen stranded on an ice floe near Catawba Island on Lake Erie, January 22, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910895
    VIRIN: 240122-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_110090085
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues nine from ice floe on Lake Erie, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ice Rescue
    Lake Erie
    Air Station Detroit
    Station Marblehead
    Ice Floe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT