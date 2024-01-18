Coast Guard rescues nine from ice floe on Lake Erie

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and Station Marblehead respond to a report of ice fishermen stranded on an ice floe near Catawba Island on Lake Erie, January 22, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910895
|VIRIN:
|240122-G-KY623-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110090085
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
