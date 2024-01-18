The 419th Fighter Wing's Civil Engineering Squadron hosted an extended 3-day training exercise during its January unit training assembly to further develop Airmen's practical skills. The squadron assembled a bare base set-up including small shelter systems, generators, showers and conducted training on operating heavy machinery.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910889
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-MI196-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110089942
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 419th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron hosts extended training exercise, by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
