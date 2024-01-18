Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron hosts extended training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    The 419th Fighter Wing's Civil Engineering Squadron hosted an extended 3-day training exercise during its January unit training assembly to further develop Airmen's practical skills. The squadron assembled a bare base set-up including small shelter systems, generators, showers and conducted training on operating heavy machinery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910889
    VIRIN: 240122-F-MI196-1003
    Filename: DOD_110089942
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron hosts extended training exercise, by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT