    Coast Guard holds media briefing on MH-60T helicopter delivery

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Campbell, director of acquisition programs program executive officer, speaks to the media about the delivery of the MH-60T helicopter from Sikorsky Aircrafts, Troy, Alabama, Nov 30, 2023.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910881
    VIRIN: 231130-G-KT616-4475
    Filename: DOD_110089824
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USCG
    MH60
    helicopter
    mh-60t

