Coast Guard holds media briefing on MH-60T helicopter delivery

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Campbell, director of acquisition programs program executive officer, speaks to the media about the delivery of the MH-60T helicopter from Sikorsky Aircrafts, Troy, Alabama, Nov 30, 2023.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|11.30.2023
|01.22.2024 12:54
|B-Roll
|910881
|231130-G-KT616-4475
|DOD_110089824
|00:01:03
|US
|0
|0
