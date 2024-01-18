Weather won’t stop our warfighters! Joint efforts by mission partners ensured there was no interruption in the joint bases ability to project air power.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 10:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910873
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-MA925-6879
|Filename:
|DOD_110089416
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, 87th Air Base Wing, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT