    UMGC Yokota

    JAPAN

    01.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Spotlight on the University of Maryland - Global Campus' Yokota office and how they aid service members in pursuing their post-secondary education.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 01:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910854
    VIRIN: 240115-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110089010
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Japan
    college
    Yokota AB
    Education
    University of Maryland Global Campus

