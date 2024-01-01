Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Women's Council B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WENO, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.17.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    B-roll package of a meeting with the Chuuk Women's Council and U.S. Navy Sailors from the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Weno, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 17, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910834
    VIRIN: 240117-N-RM312-5001
    Filename: DOD_110088490
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: WENO, FM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Women's Council B-Roll, by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT