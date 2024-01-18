Sustainment Soldiers give Shoutouts for Valentines Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider send video messages to families back home throughout the month of January while deployed to Europe and conducting operations and training to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region.

U.S. Army Spc. Richard Hong, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his wife for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Robinson, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Pfc. Robert Taylor, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Spc. Brea Hunter, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to her family for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Pfc. David Robinson, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Spc. Luis Torres, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Pfc. Quindale Thomas, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Pvt. Nicolas Walker, assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his battle buddies for Valentine's Day on Karliki, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Denera Moore, assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to her family for Valentine's Day from Powidz, Poland, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Scott, assigned to the 606th Movement Control Team, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day from Lielvarde, Lavia, on Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Pfc. Jovan Morales, assigned to 325th Transportation Company, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day from Pabrade, Lithuania, Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Wilson, assigned to the 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to his family for Valentine's Day from Pabrade, Lithuania, Jan. 20, 2024.



The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces providing command, control, and support to units supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. These units are building interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank.