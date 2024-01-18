Coast Guard medevacs man 230 miles off Tampa

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a 66-year-old male passenger suffering from symptoms of a stroke, while a HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew maintained comms, from cruise ship Carnival Pride, 230 miles southwest of Tampa, Jan. 19, 2023. The man was brought to Tampa General Hospital to receive higher-level care. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910825
|VIRIN:
|240119-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110087984
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
