    Coast Guard medevacs man 230 miles off Tampa

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a 66-year-old male passenger suffering from symptoms of a stroke, while a HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew maintained comms, from cruise ship Carnival Pride, 230 miles southwest of Tampa, Jan. 19, 2023. The man was brought to Tampa General Hospital to receive higher-level care. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910825
    VIRIN: 240119-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087984
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

