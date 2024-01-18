The 10th Mountain Division holds an award ceremony for the top five squads that competed in D-Series at the Magrath Sports Complex, Fort Drum, N.Y. Jan. 19, 2024. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910819
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-AO831-9318
|Filename:
|DOD_110087783
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
This work, D-Series XXVI Day 2 B-Roll, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
