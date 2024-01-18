Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Series XXVI Day 2 B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division holds an award ceremony for the top five squads that competed in D-Series at the Magrath Sports Complex, Fort Drum, N.Y. Jan. 19, 2024. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910819
    VIRIN: 240119-A-AO831-9318
    Filename: DOD_110087783
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Series XXVI Day 2 B-Roll, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alpine
    lethality
    10MTNDIV
    DSeriesXXVI

