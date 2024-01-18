On today's episode of #AFCLCTV, we are chatting with the Air United States Air Force Senior Language Authority Ms. Crystal Moore and the Chief, Air Force LREC Division Ms. Roxane Porter.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910811
|VIRIN:
|240119-O-XQ105-4998
|Filename:
|DOD_110087420
|Length:
|00:39:20
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCLC TV: A Fireside Chat with the Air Force's Senior Language Authority, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT