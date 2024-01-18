Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC TV: A Fireside Chat with the Air Force's Senior Language Authority

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air University Public Affairs

    On today's episode of #AFCLCTV, we are chatting with the Air United States Air Force Senior Language Authority Ms. Crystal Moore and the Chief, Air Force LREC Division Ms. Roxane Porter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910811
    VIRIN: 240119-O-XQ105-4998
    Filename: DOD_110087420
    Length: 00:39:20
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    This work, AFCLC TV: A Fireside Chat with the Air Force's Senior Language Authority, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCLC
    AFCLC TV
    Air Force Senior Language Authority
    HAF/A1D

