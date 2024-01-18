What Happens To The Brian After A TBI?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910809" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What Happens to the Brain After a TBI? This video explores the effects of concussion on a warfighter's brain, commonly caused by falls, sports, or car accidents. It emphasizes the importance of prevention through protective measures like helmets, seatbelts, and safe training practices, which are essential for maintaining brain health.