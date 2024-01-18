What Happens to the Brain After a TBI? This video explores the effects of concussion on a warfighter's brain, commonly caused by falls, sports, or car accidents. It emphasizes the importance of prevention through protective measures like helmets, seatbelts, and safe training practices, which are essential for maintaining brain health.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910809
|VIRIN:
|240119-D-WY980-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110087415
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Happens To The Brian After A TBI?, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
