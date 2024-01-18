Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Potentially Concussive Event: What Happens Now?

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    What should happen after a service member experiences a potentially concussive event, such as a blast event, car accident, or direct blow to the head? This video emphasizes why prompt medical attention is essential after a TBI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910807
    VIRIN: 240119-D-WY980-1005
    Filename: DOD_110087409
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potentially Concussive Event: What Happens Now?, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Concussion
    Warfighter
    DHA
    Brain Health
    TBICoE

