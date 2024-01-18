What should happen after a service member experiences a potentially concussive event, such as a blast event, car accident, or direct blow to the head? This video emphasizes why prompt medical attention is essential after a TBI.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910807
|VIRIN:
|240119-D-WY980-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110087409
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Potentially Concussive Event: What Happens Now?, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT