    Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. Lays Out SpOC Vision

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. took command of Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, January 9th, 2024. In his address after accepting the SpOC flag, he laid out his vision to the team. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910801
    VIRIN: 240109-F-WA228-5340
    Filename: DOD_110087361
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. Lays Out SpOC Vision, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vision
    change of command
    USSF
    SPOC
    Space Operations Command
    Lt Gen David N Miller

