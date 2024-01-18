Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. Lays Out SpOC Vision

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. took command of Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, January 9th, 2024. In his address after accepting the SpOC flag, he laid out his vision to the team. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)