Multiple January snow events keeps Iowa Air Guard up at night

B-roll video shows 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineers clearing snow at the Iowa Air National Guard at the Sioux City, Iowa airport.



Several snow events in January have kept Iowa Air National Guard civil engineers up late, and at arriving to work early in order to keep air operations going.



According to Master Sgt. Brett Robinson the main snow clearing priority at the base is clearing the aircraft ramp area.



Robinson say there are a lot of considerations when moving large equipment around, especially when it is still snowing or blowing and often in the dark.



In particularly snowy seasons like this January Robinson says piling snow around the ramp presents concerns for the unit’s KC-135’s as they taxi in and out.



Plow drivers need to make sure the snow doesn’t get too high where there are concerns about minimum wing tip clearance.



After each snow their goal is clearing enough places for 185th employees to park cars along with clearing the aircraft ramp area in time for typical work day to begin.



Depending on when the snow falls, Robinson says getting the snow cleared often means late nights and very early mornings as well as working holiday weekends.



Snow removal operations at the Air Guard in Sioux City are coordinated with Aircraft Maintenance and Air Operations Groups. Robinson says the most important factor for snow removal is the unit’s flying schedule.



The Air Guard unit in Sioux City has about $2 million worth of snow removal equipment that includes Oshkosh H-Series Blowers, Front Mounted Broom trucks and H-Series plows.



Civil Engineers say the newer and more reliable equipment allows them to spend more time moving snow and a less time repairing equipment. Getting the snow cleared quickly is especially important when trying to ensure 24-hour air operations.



Lower thirds:

Master Sgt. Brett Robinson

185th Air Refueling Wing Power Production

Iowa Air National Guard