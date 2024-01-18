New Fire Station Opens at Courthouse Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division alongside U.S. Marines and Navy sailors celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Fire Station 7 at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2024. The new firehouse boasts over 15,000 square feet of space, consolidates multiple fire department functions, and includes much-needed training and administrative spaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)