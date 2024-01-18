Members of the Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division alongside U.S. Marines and Navy sailors celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Fire Station 7 at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2024. The new firehouse boasts over 15,000 square feet of space, consolidates multiple fire department functions, and includes much-needed training and administrative spaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910788
|VIRIN:
|240116-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110087076
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Fire Station Opens at Courthouse Bay, by LCpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
