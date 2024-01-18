Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Fire Station Opens at Courthouse Bay

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Members of the Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division alongside U.S. Marines and Navy sailors celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Fire Station 7 at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2024. The new firehouse boasts over 15,000 square feet of space, consolidates multiple fire department functions, and includes much-needed training and administrative spaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910788
    VIRIN: 240116-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087076
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US

    TAGS

    USMC
    Ribbon Cutting
    Courthouse Bay
    First Response
    Fire Station 7
    FESD

