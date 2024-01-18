Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Military Justice Reform, Pet Expense Reimbursement, Ranger School Recruits

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the Offices of Special Trial Counsel taking over prosecution for sexual assault and other serious crimes, reimbursing pet travel expenses for permanent change of station moves, and the Army Ranger School looking for Airmen and Guardian candidates.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910774
    VIRIN: 240111-F-UE508-2495
    Filename: DOD_110086765
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Military Justice Reform, Pet Expense Reimbursement, Ranger School Recruits, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

