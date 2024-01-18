D-Series XXIV Day 1 B-Roll

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division prepare to compete in the first day of D-Series XXIV, a week-long competition that bolsters the division's capability to thrive in austere environments, Jan. 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910755
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-AO831-8546
|Filename:
|DOD_110086608
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
