    B-Roll: Task Force Marne and NATO Allies conduct mass casualty exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.17.2024

    Video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army physicians, medics, combat lifesavers, and volunteer Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a medical mass casualty exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 17, 2024. Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, the U.K. Eagle Troop, the 12th Croatian Contingent, and the Romanian Air Defense participated in the simulated mass casualty training exercise. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 06:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910750
    VIRIN: 240117-Z-MI513-1001
    Filename: DOD_110086568
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

