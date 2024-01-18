Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Spangdahlem Tea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is the first of a continuing comedic series to cover recent events endemic to the Spangdahlem area

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 08:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910747
    VIRIN: 240115-F-ME505-2425
    Filename: DOD_110086485
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Spangdahlem Tea, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    funny
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT