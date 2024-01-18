Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Save the Salamanders

    TOTTORI, JAPAN

    10.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni volunteer with Sustainable Daisen non-profit organization clearing out riverbeds, building ramps and restoring habitats during Operation Save the Japanese Giant Salamander (JGS) in the Nawa River Basin, Tottori prefecture, Japan, Oct. 7-8, 2023. The Nawa River Basin is home to the Sustainable Daisen’s JGS Sanctuary Area where the near threatened salamanders are protected and able to breed safely. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 03:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910744
    VIRIN: 231008-M-LO454-2001
    Filename: DOD_110086459
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TOTTORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Save the Salamanders, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

