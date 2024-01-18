Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Showcase at TCE 23.2

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    At the recent Technical Concept Experiment 23.2, held at Camp Pendleton, ONR tested systems designed to enhance the Marine Corps’ capability in carrying out amphibious operations — including explosive hazard defeat/mine countermeasures as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 03:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910739
    VIRIN: 230920-O-BT756-6822
    Filename: DOD_110086445
    Length: 00:04:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Showcase at TCE 23.2, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Office of Naval Research

