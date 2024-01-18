At the recent Technical Concept Experiment 23.2, held at Camp Pendleton, ONR tested systems designed to enhance the Marine Corps’ capability in carrying out amphibious operations — including explosive hazard defeat/mine countermeasures as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 03:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910739
|VIRIN:
|230920-O-BT756-6822
|Filename:
|DOD_110086445
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech Showcase at TCE 23.2, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
