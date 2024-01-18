Change Futenma: A Day of Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. Navy Lt. Anthony A. Johnson, command chaplain of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and key leaders of the air station hosted an event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, called “Change Futenma,” on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The event covered important historical chapters of the civil rights movement and songs that preached Dr. King’s messages. Leaders showed Marines and Sailors how they can change the installation and community through love. Reverend Dr. Nelson Henry Smith Jr., Johnson’s grandfather, was a civil rights activist that served as a lieutenant for Dr. King, and his memory was the inspiration for the event. Johnson is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 02:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910733
|VIRIN:
|230117-M-VU652-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110086373
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT