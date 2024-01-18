Change Futenma: A Day of Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910733" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. Anthony A. Johnson, command chaplain of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and key leaders of the air station hosted an event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, called “Change Futenma,” on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The event covered important historical chapters of the civil rights movement and songs that preached Dr. King’s messages. Leaders showed Marines and Sailors how they can change the installation and community through love. Reverend Dr. Nelson Henry Smith Jr., Johnson’s grandfather, was a civil rights activist that served as a lieutenant for Dr. King, and his memory was the inspiration for the event. Johnson is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)