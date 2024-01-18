Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change Futenma: A Day of Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Navy Lt. Anthony A. Johnson, command chaplain of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and key leaders of the air station hosted an event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, called “Change Futenma,” on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The event covered important historical chapters of the civil rights movement and songs that preached Dr. King’s messages. Leaders showed Marines and Sailors how they can change the installation and community through love. Reverend Dr. Nelson Henry Smith Jr., Johnson’s grandfather, was a civil rights activist that served as a lieutenant for Dr. King, and his memory was the inspiration for the event. Johnson is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 02:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910733
    VIRIN: 230117-M-VU652-2003
    Filename: DOD_110086373
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Equality
    Morale
    Love
    Civil Rights Movement
    Community
    Community Relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT