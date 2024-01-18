Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF's Central Repair Facility

    JAPAN

    03.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    PACAF's central repair facility for all of their F-16s is located at Misawa Air Base, where engines go through rigorous inspections and testing before being reinstalled.

    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 00:20
    Location: JP

    F-16
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    wild weasel
    Central Repair Facility

