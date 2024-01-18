PACAF's central repair facility for all of their F-16s is located at Misawa Air Base, where engines go through rigorous inspections and testing before being reinstalled.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 00:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910729
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-EU981-4161
|Filename:
|DOD_110086335
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF's Central Repair Facility, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
