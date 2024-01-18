Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th Mountain Division's annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, January 18th, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 22:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910725
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-TS378-3985
|Filename:
|DOD_110086246
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th Mountain Division D-Series Day 1, by CPT Daniel Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT