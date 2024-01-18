Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division D-Series Day 1

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Capt. Daniel Andrews 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th Mountain Division's annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, January 18th, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 22:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910725
    VIRIN: 240118-A-TS378-3985
    Filename: DOD_110086246
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: NY, US

    DSeriesXXIV Alpine Snow Slow-motion 10th Mountain

