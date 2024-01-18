Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Series 10-Man Artic Tent

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division receive training at the Rapid Deployment Facility on setting up a 10-Man Artic Tent in preparation for the annual D-Series event held on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 18th, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910721
    VIRIN: 240118-A-GB599-8512
    Filename: DOD_110086187
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, D-Series 10-Man Artic Tent, by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    winter
    Alpine
    DSeriesXXIV

