Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division receive training at the Rapid Deployment Facility on setting up a 10-Man Artic Tent in preparation for the annual D-Series event held on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 18th, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910721
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-GB599-8512
|Filename:
|DOD_110086187
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Series 10-Man Artic Tent, by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
