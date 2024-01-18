Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Potter Fitness Center 500/1000 lbs. club

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    The 500/1000 lbs. club is put on by the Potter Fitness Center on Misawa Air Base to encourage personal fitness goals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 19:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910720
    VIRIN: 240103-F-YG491-5908
    Filename: DOD_110086173
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potter Fitness Center 500/1000 lbs. club, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Goals
    Fitness
    Training
    Clubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT