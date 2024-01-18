Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Potter Fitness Center Personal Trainer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    Anne Huntington is a personal Trainer at the Potter Fitness Center on Misawa Air Base. She trains the residents of Misawa AB on fitness and personal health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 19:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910719
    VIRIN: 240110-F-YG491-1832
    Filename: DOD_110086172
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potter Fitness Center Personal Trainer, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Preparedness
    Fitness
    Training
    Personal Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT