    MCRDSD Recruit Training Broll

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    B-roll of recruit training Body Sparring warm-ups and Combat Water Survival at Marine Corps Recruit Training Command, San Diego.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910691
    VIRIN: 240118-M-DM338-1405
    Filename: DOD_110085790
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRDSD Recruit Training Broll, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    swim

