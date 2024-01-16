Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting at Huntsville Center's new home on Redstone Arsenal

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Video by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    A compilation of video taken during the construction of RG 300 and the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910671
    VIRIN: 240112-A-QY194-1001
    Filename: DOD_110085316
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Redstone Arsenal
    Huntsville Center

