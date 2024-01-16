A compilation of video taken during the construction of RG 300 and the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910671
|VIRIN:
|240112-A-QY194-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110085316
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting at Huntsville Center's new home on Redstone Arsenal, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
