East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) communicate with 104th Fighter Squadron aircraft to call in airstrikes during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) exercise at Fort Drum, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023. JTAC training allows Naval Special Warfare personnel to refine their interoperability with joint assets to extend their tactical reach. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910663
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-VQ790-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110085236
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SEALs Conduct Airstrike Training, by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
