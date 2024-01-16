Nicole “Nikki” Tavel is a Community Readiness Consultant at the Military & Family Readiness Center who has spent the last 10 years of her life providing resources to service members to improve their quality of life and enrich their careers.
“If you need anything, the time to come to us is not when you're in a crisis: it's before that crisis,” Tavel imparted. “But no matter what life throws at you: we're here to help along the way.” (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910653
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-OC840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110084945
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M&FRC Personnel Highlight, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT