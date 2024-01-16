Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M&FRC Personnel Highlight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Nicole “Nikki” Tavel is a Community Readiness Consultant at the Military & Family Readiness Center who has spent the last 10 years of her life providing resources to service members to improve their quality of life and enrich their careers.
    “If you need anything, the time to come to us is not when you're in a crisis: it's before that crisis,” Tavel imparted. “But no matter what life throws at you: we're here to help along the way.” (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:58
    Category: Package
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US

    TAGS

    DOD
    Joint Base Andrews
    NAF
    JBA
    Military & Family Readiness Center

