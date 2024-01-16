Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P-8A Poseidon Night Approach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    P-8A Poseidon Night Approach
    Patrol Squadron 46
    240111-N-AN659-1001
    Italy
    jacquelin.m.frost.mil@us.navy.mil

    A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' conducting an approach at night at Lamezia Terme International Airport, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. Naval Aviators assigned to VP-46 were training for nighttime instrument approaches. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 07:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910648
    VIRIN: 240111-N-AN659-1001
    Filename: DOD_110084792
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A Poseidon Night Approach, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Night operations
    P-8A Poseidon
    Grey Knights
    patrol squadron 46
    instrument approach
    bounce flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT