P-8A Poseidon Night Approach
Patrol Squadron 46
Italy
A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' conducting an approach at night at Lamezia Terme International Airport, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. Naval Aviators assigned to VP-46 were training for nighttime instrument approaches. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|01.11.2024
|01.18.2024 07:38
|B-Roll
|910648
|240111-N-AN659-1001
|DOD_110084792
|00:01:05
|SIGONELLA, IT
|0
|0
Aviation
