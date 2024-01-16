Introduction to Nordic Response 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Major General Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks about the significance of Nordic Response 24 in Harstad, Norway, Dec. 9, 2023. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)