Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction to Nordic Response 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    01.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Major General Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks about the significance of Nordic Response 24 in Harstad, Norway, Dec. 9, 2023. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 04:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910642
    VIRIN: 240118-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110084726
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction to Nordic Response 24, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Snow
    Norway
    Cold Weather Training
    Marines
    Winter
    Plunge
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA
    Nordic Response 24
    NR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT