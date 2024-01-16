U.S. Marine Corps Major General Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks about the significance of Nordic Response 24 in Harstad, Norway, Dec. 9, 2023. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 04:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910642
|VIRIN:
|240118-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110084726
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Introduction to Nordic Response 24, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
