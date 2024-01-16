Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    01.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Stinger to be used at the end of all Nordic Response 24 videos. (Motion graphic by Corporal Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910636
    VIRIN: 240118-M-BL112-1002
    Filename: DOD_110084715
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordic Response 24 Video Stinger, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Norway
    Marines
    MFEA
    Nordic Response 24
    NR 24

