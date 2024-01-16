Task Force Marne M1A3 Abrams tank crews conduct live-fire exercise in Lithuania

U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Jan. 14, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 02:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910634
|VIRIN:
|231017-Z-EI527-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110084661
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CAMP HERKUS, LT
