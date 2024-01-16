Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Affairs Linguist Works with Partner Nations at Operation Toy Drop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Natalie Pantalos 

    440th Civil Affairs Battalion

    Capt. Sean Moleski, Team Chief for the 440th Civil Affairs Battalion shares his experiences of working as a linguist with partner nations during Operation Toy Drop at Ft. Liberty, North Carolina on December 6, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 16:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910609
    VIRIN: 231206-A-FP861-8035
    Filename: DOD_110084161
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FT. LIBERTY, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Linguist Works with Partner Nations at Operation Toy Drop, by SGT Natalie Pantalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Affairs
    Airborne
    partner nation
    USACAPOC (A)
    USACAPOC civil affairs
    USACAPOC (ABN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT