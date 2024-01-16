Capt. Sean Moleski, Team Chief for the 440th Civil Affairs Battalion shares his experiences of working as a linguist with partner nations during Operation Toy Drop at Ft. Liberty, North Carolina on December 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 16:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910609
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-FP861-8035
|Filename:
|DOD_110084161
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FT. LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Linguist Works with Partner Nations at Operation Toy Drop, by SGT Natalie Pantalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT