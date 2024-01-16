Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unbroken Promise

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Alcala, 902nd Security Forces, Military Working Dog trainer, promised his friend to meet again. After several years, Alcala kept his promise to his partner, John, a military working dog. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 14:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 910588
    VIRIN: 240117-F-GY993-5630
    Filename: DOD_110083803
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unbroken Promise, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    USAF
    K9
    AETC
    JBSA-Randolph
    341TRS
    902SFS

