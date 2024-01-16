Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gearld R. Ford (CVN 78) along with the staff of carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, greet their family members after the ship returned to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight-month deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford CSG was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Porsha Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910585
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-OK195-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110083670
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford returns from deployment, by PO2 Porsha Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT