Understanding through experience

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, flies on her first Air Mobility Command channel mission with the 9th Airlift Squadron beginning from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 17, 2024. Flying on a C-5M Super Galaxy for the first time, Russell wanted to experience firsthand how a mission is executed and see what aircrew and flying crew chiefs go through to accomplish the Dover AFB mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|01.17.2024
|01.17.2024 10:20
|Package
|910581
|240117-F-PU288-1001
|DOD_110083215
|00:00:56
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|0
|0
