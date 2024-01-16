Understanding through experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, flies on her first Air Mobility Command channel mission with the 9th Airlift Squadron beginning from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 17, 2024. Flying on a C-5M Super Galaxy for the first time, Russell wanted to experience firsthand how a mission is executed and see what aircrew and flying crew chiefs go through to accomplish the Dover AFB mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)