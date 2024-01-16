Goodfellow Air Force Base honors Dr Martin Luther King Jr with a version of his I Have A Dream speech.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 08:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910574
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-EP494-9112
|Filename:
|DOD_110083114
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT