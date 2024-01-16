Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow Air Force Base honors Dr Martin Luther King Jr with a version of his I Have A Dream speech.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910574
    VIRIN: 240112-F-EP494-9112
    Filename: DOD_110083114
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    This work, Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Martin Luther King Junior Day

