Kai Fauss and Yon Degen from the Kaiserslautern Polizei discuss how to use electric scooters in Germany and the repercussions of driving an e-scooter while under the influence of alcohol.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 08:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910573
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-MP101-9487
|Filename:
|DOD_110083113
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Electric Scooter PSA, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
