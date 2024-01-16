Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electric Scooter PSA

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Kai Fauss and Yon Degen from the Kaiserslautern Polizei discuss how to use electric scooters in Germany and the repercussions of driving an e-scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 08:56
    Category: PSA
    21st TSC
    US Army Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Electric Scooter

