Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ANGLICO Dry Fire CAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a dry close air support training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9-10, 2024. During the training, Joint Fires Observers and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers controlled fixed-wing and rotary aircraft conducting close-air support drills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 00:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910565
    VIRIN: 240115-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110082796
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Dry Fire CAS, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    F-18
    MARINES
    AH-1Z
    III MEF
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT